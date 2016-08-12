Hunter S. Thompson's Widow Returns Ernest Hemingway's Elk Horns

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Before gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson became America's reigning wild man writer, that title belonged to Ernest Hemingway. Thompson was so enamored of Hemingway that early in his career, he traveled to the cabin in Ketchum, Idaho, where Hemingway died and walked away with a pair of elk horns. He was embarrassed about the stolen antlers. And now, 52 years later, the blog "BroBible" reports his widow has returned them to the Hemingways.