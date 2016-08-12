© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hunter S. Thompson's Widow Returns Ernest Hemingway's Elk Horns

Published August 12, 2016 at 5:43 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Before gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson became America's reigning wild man writer, that title belonged to Ernest Hemingway. Thompson was so enamored of Hemingway that early in his career, he traveled to the cabin in Ketchum, Idaho, where Hemingway died and walked away with a pair of elk horns. He was embarrassed about the stolen antlers. And now, 52 years later, the blog "BroBible" reports his widow has returned them to the Hemingways. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Corrected: August 12, 2016 at 12:00 AM EDT
In an earlier headline, we misspelled Ernest Hemingway's first name. His name was not "Earnest."

Tags

Morning Edition