Unrest Follows Fatal Police Shooting In Milwaukee

12:25 a.m.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says the north side is calming after violence in the wake of a police shooting that left one man dead.

The violence erupted a few hours after an officer shot and killed a 23-year-old man. Police said the man was fleeing a traffic stop and was armed with a gun. It wasn't immediately clear if he pointed it at or fired it at the officer.

As many as 100 protesters skirmished with police in violence that began early in the evening and stretched past midnight. At least four businesses burned, including a gas station and a bank, and one officer was hurt by a thrown brick.

Police said they made three arrests.

The shooting will be investigated by the state. Barrett says the officer was wearing a body camera.

___

12:15 a.m.

Officials in Milwaukee are asking the community for help restoring order on the city's north side.

Violence broke out Saturday night, hours after a police officer shot and killed a man that police said was fleeing and armed. At least four buildings were burned and one officer was hurt as up to 100 protesters skirmished with police.

Mayor Tom Barrett implored the parents of any children at the scene to "get them home right now."

Alderman Ashanti Hamilton promised to get information about the shooting to the public. "Please allow the process to work," he said.

___

11:55 p.m.

A bank on Milwaukee's north side has been set ablaze in continuing unrest following the fatal shooting of a man by police.

Smoke could be seen billowing from The BMO Harris branch a few blocks away from the intersection where as many as 100 protesters skirmished with police earlier Saturday evening. It was at least the fourth building to burn, following a BP gas station, an O'Reilly Auto Parts store and a beauty supply store. Footage from a news helicopter also appeared to show a small grocery store had been looted.

A traffic signal was also bent and bus shelters overturned.

The unrest broke out several hours after a police officer shot and killed a man.

Police said the 23-year-old man was fleeing a traffic stop. They said the man was armed with a gun but it wasn't clear whether he was pointing it at or shot at police.

___

11:15 p.m.

Police in Milwaukee are trying again to disperse protesters on the city's north side in the wake of a man's fatal police shooting.

Some 100 protesters skirmished with officers Saturday night, hours after an officer shot and killed a 23-year-old man whom police said was armed and had run from a traffic stop. Police say it's not clear whether the man pointed the gun at or fired at officers.

Police said in a tweet that officers were moving into an intersection and asking the crowd to disperse peacefully, but rocks were being thrown at officers.

The department said in earlier tweets that one officer was injured by a thrown brick, a squad car had its windows smashed and another one was set on fire.

___

10:20 p.m.

Police in Milwaukee say one police officer is being treated after he was hit in the head by a brick through a squad car window.

The injury happened Saturday night as officers are dealing with unrest on the city's north side following a man's fatal shooting by police hours earlier. Police say the man was armed and was shot during a foot chase that followed a traffic stop.

Assistant Chief Bill Jessup told the Journal Sentinel newspaper that it wasn't immediately clear whether the man pointed a gun at or shot at the officer.

Police said in an earlier tweet that they had a large presence as they tried to disperse a crowd. They said some in the crowd had broken the windows of an unoccupied squad car and set another police car on fire.

___

9:20 p.m.

Police say a Milwaukee officer has shot and killed an armed man during a foot chase.

Capt. Mark Stanmeyer says officers stopped a car with two people inside Saturday. He says the pair got out of the car and ran and that the officers chased them.

He says a 23-year-old man who was one of the people fleeing was armed with a handgun and was shot by an officer during the pursuit. The man's name wasn't immediately released. Stanmeyer says the man died at the scene.



The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that more than 100 people gathered near the scene Saturday night and some in the crowd started smashing a squad car's windows. The 24-year-old officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative duty.

___

7:50 p.m.

