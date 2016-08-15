This Summer's Challenge: Running To Machu Picchu
Our Here & Now colleague Karyn Miller-Medzon is part of a group of runners trekking through the Andes Mountains, running to Machu Picchu, the ancient Inca citadel.
The trip supports and organization called Strive, which takes student-athletes to Peru and Kenya, where they work on infrastructure and teaching projects in small communities. They also get to train at altitude, which can benefit their running when they come home. This is the first time Strive has taken a group of adults abroad.
Guest
Karyn Miller-Medzon, Here & Now producer. She tweets @kbmm.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.