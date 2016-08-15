Top Stories: Louisiana Flooding; Second Night Of Milwaukee Unrest

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Unprecedented Flooding Batters Louisiana; Rescue Efforts Underway.

-- South African Woman Sentenced To 10 Years For Kidnapping Baby In 1997.

Second Night Of Unrest Reported In Milwaukee. ( Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Hundreds Evacuated Ahead Of California Wildfire. ( Sacramento Bee)

Russian Long Jumper Wins Olympic Appeal To Compete. ( New York Times)

Tight French Security During Catholic Pilgrimage To Lourdes. ( AP)

Dozens Of Syrians Die In Continued Fighting In Aleppo. ( New York Times)

Afghan Officials Say Taliban Takes Key District In Northern Province. ( Reuters)

Italy Warns ISIS Fighters From Libya May Cross Mediterranean. ( Time)

Fifth Body Found At Collapsed Maryland Apartment. ( Washington Post)

Part Of German Autobahn Closed After WW2-Era Bombs Found. ( AP)

