Trump Pivots From Attacking Clinton To Criticizing Media

Published August 15, 2016 at 1:06 PM EDT
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Connecticut on Saturday, Aug. 13. (Evan Vucci/AP)
The New York Times is reporting that Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, received millions in undisclosed cash payments from the pro-Russia political party during his time as a consultant in Ukraine.

Manafort told the Times through his lawyer that he hadn’t received any cash payments, calling the accusations “unfounded, silly and nonsensical.” Trump’s campaign is pointing to the report, and other negative press coverage, as proof the media is biased against the campaign.

NPR’s Domenico Montanaro talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the Trump campaign and the media, as well as issues in Hillary Clinton’s campaign that are being overlooked.

Domenico Montanaro, NPR’s lead political editor. He tweets @DomenicoNPR.

