Amy Helm Continues Her Family's Musical Tradition

Published August 19, 2016 at 1:41 PM EDT
Singer-songwriter Amy Helm, who released her solo album "Didn't It Rain" in 2015. (Courtesy of Amy Helm)
Legendary rock star Levon Helm died in 2012 of throat cancer, but his daughter Amy is carrying the family torch. She still produces the Midnight Rambles, a concert series that her father began, and she’s on the road this summer touring behind her 2015 solo album “Didn’t It Rain.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young spoke with Amy Helm when her album was released.

Hear our original conversation with Amy Helm from July 2015.

Guest

Amy Helm ,American singer-songwriter. She tweets  @AmyHelmMusic.

