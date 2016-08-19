Amy Helm Continues Her Family's Musical Tradition
Legendary rock star Levon Helm died in 2012 of throat cancer, but his daughter Amy is carrying the family torch. She still produces the Midnight Rambles, a concert series that her father began, and she’s on the road this summer touring behind her 2015 solo album “Didn’t It Rain.”
Here & Now‘s Robin Young spoke with Amy Helm when her album was released.
Hear our original conversation with Amy Helm from July 2015.
Guest
Amy Helm ,American singer-songwriter. She tweets @AmyHelmMusic.
