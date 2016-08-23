Minor League Baseball Player Hits Grand Slam; Shatters His Windshield

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Minor League Baseball players don't make big money. They do have big dreams. Brandon Thomas, an outfielder for the Gateway Grizzlies in Illinois took a huge swing the other night. He hit a grand slam that shattered the windshield of a pickup truck in the parking lot. It was his pickup truck. Thomas told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch he had to drive home with his head out the window to see. He said all he was thinking about was how he was going to pay for a new windshield. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.