© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Questions Raised About Brazilian Police's Retelling Of Ryan Lochte Robbery

Published August 23, 2016 at 1:11 PM EDT
Ryan Lochte of the United States attends a press conference during the Rio Olympics on Aug. 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)
Ryan Lochte of the United States attends a press conference during the Rio Olympics on Aug. 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)

Former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros filed a lawsuit yesterday. She claims that Roger Ailes and Fox News executives punished her for complaining about sexual harassment.

NPR’s David Folkenflik joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the latest media news, including the Tantaros lawsuit and coverage of the U.S. Olympic swimmers’ robbery allegations in Rio.

Guest

David Folkenflik, NPR’s media correspondent. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.