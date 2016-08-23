Top Stories: Louisiana Flood Recovery; Zika Cases In Florida

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Louisiana Flooding Puts A Lot Of Rep. Grave's District Under Water.

-- Florida's Zika Cases Weigh On Businesses, State And Local Officials.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Heads For Baton Rouge To View Flood Damage, Recovery. ( CNN)

Trump Drops Planned Immigration Speech This Week. ( Denver Post)

Turkey Strikes ISIS Positions In Syria. ( BBC)

U.N. Still Demanding 2 Day Truce For Aleppo, Syria For Aid. ( Deutsche Welle)

Kerry, In Kenya, Calls For Protection Force In South Sudan. ( New York Times)

Wildfires Continue To Grow In The West. ( AP)

Chemical Leak In Bangladesh Sickens At Least 200. ( AFP)

Thai Police Say At Least 20 People Aided Recent Bombings. ( VOA)

Tropical Storm Gaston Forms Far Out In Atlantic Ocean. ( NHC)

Ohio Killer Who Survived Execution Seeks To Avoid 2nd Execution Attempt. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.