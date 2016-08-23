Top Stories: Louisiana Flood Recovery; Zika Cases In Florida
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Louisiana Flooding Puts A Lot Of Rep. Grave's District Under Water.
-- Florida's Zika Cases Weigh On Businesses, State And Local Officials.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama Heads For Baton Rouge To View Flood Damage, Recovery. ( CNN)
Trump Drops Planned Immigration Speech This Week. ( Denver Post)
Turkey Strikes ISIS Positions In Syria. ( BBC)
U.N. Still Demanding 2 Day Truce For Aleppo, Syria For Aid. ( Deutsche Welle)
Kerry, In Kenya, Calls For Protection Force In South Sudan. ( New York Times)
Wildfires Continue To Grow In The West. ( AP)
Chemical Leak In Bangladesh Sickens At Least 200. ( AFP)
Thai Police Say At Least 20 People Aided Recent Bombings. ( VOA)
Tropical Storm Gaston Forms Far Out In Atlantic Ocean. ( NHC)
Ohio Killer Who Survived Execution Seeks To Avoid 2nd Execution Attempt. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.