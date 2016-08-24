© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Smartphones To Blame For Limp Handshakes

Published August 24, 2016 at 7:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In a "Mad Men" world, a man was judged by his handshake. Now - looks like a man's firm grip is going the way of the rotary phone. And smartphones are to blame. A new study in The Journal of Hand Therapy finds that millennials' constant texting, snapping, scrolling and gaming are causing the muscles in their hands to weaken, especially the guys. One possible upside - smartphone addiction has given millennials stronger thumbs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition