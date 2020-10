Top Stories: Deadly Quake In Italy; La. Flooding Recovery Effort

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Among La. Flood Victims, 'Depression Levels Are Really High'.

-- Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake In Central Italy Reportedly Kills Dozens.

And here are more early headlines:

Turkey Sends Tanks, Fighter Jets Into Northern Syria. ( BBC)

Biden Visiting Turkey As Anti-ISIS Offensive Begins. ( VOA)

North Korea Test Fires New Ballistic Missile Into Sea Of Japan. ( CNN)

Deadly New Bombings In Thailand. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Monsoons Trigger Deadly Flooding, Evacuations In India. ( Weather.com)

Bergdahl Lawyers Claim Sen. McCain's Comments Hurt Case. ( USA Today)

Former U.N. Leader Annan To Advise Myanmar On Status Of Rohingyas. ( AFP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.