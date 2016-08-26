As The Death Penalty Declines, A Look At Where It's Sentenced The Most

Across the country, the death penalty is on the decline.

Twenty states and the District of Columbia have abolished it, and four others have issued a moratorium on executions. Last year, 50 people were sentenced to death, less than half the number six years ago. But the majority of those sentences were handed down in just 16 counties, out of 3,000 counties in the United States.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with writer Emily Bazelonabout what she calls “ the new geography of capital punishment” taking shape in the U.S.

Guest

Emily Bazelon, staff writer for the New York Times Magazine and a fellow at Yale Law School. She tweets @emilybazelon.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.