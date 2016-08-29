Top Stories: Deadly Yemen Bombing; Apparent Arson At Brussels Crime Lab

-- Brussels Crime Lab Torched In Apparent Attempt To Destroy Evidence.
-- Suicide Bombing In Yemen Kills At Least 45, Attack Claimed By Islamic State.

Facing Questions, Trump Says He'll Make Immigration Speech This Week. ( Politico)
Tropical Depression Forms On Florida's Gulf Coast. ( Weather.com)
Italy Investigating Whether Poor Construction Worsened Quake Toll. ( AP)
Italian Coast Guard Rescues Some 1,100 Migrants At Sea. ( Reuters)
Secretary Of State Kerry Visiting Bangladesh, India. ( AP)
Burning Man Festival Opens In Nevada. ( USA Today)
New York Beats South Korea 2-1 In Little League World Series. ( CBSSports)
Scientists Finish Year In A Dome, Simulating Mars Experience. ( Guardian)
