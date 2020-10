Remembering Comedic Great Gene Wilder, Who Delighted Audiences For Decades

The great comic actor Gene Wilder died Monday at age 83 from Alzheimer’s disease.

Known for his roles in such films as “Young Frankenstein,” “Blazing Saddles” and “Willie Wonka And The Chocolate Factory,” Wilder’s performances delighted audiences for decades.

Here & Now pays tribute by revisiting host Robin Young’s 2005 interview with Wilder about his then-new memoir, “ Kiss Me Like a Stranger.”

Here’s the raw audio from their interview:

Listen to a conversation between Robin Young and Gene Wilder at Boston University 11 years ago:

