Top Stories: Apple Told To Pay Irish Back Taxes; Deaths Of Kremlin Critics
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Apple Owes Ireland $14.5 Billion In Taxes, European Commission Says.
-- The Curious Deaths Of Kremlin Critics.
And here are more early headlines:
Two Tropical Depressions May Become Storms, Hit U.S. ()
Typhoon Makes Landfall In Japan. ( AP)
Primaries In Arizona, Florida Today. ( Real Clear Politics)
Conflicting Reports On Whether U.S. E.U. Trade Deal Has Failed. ( Reuters)
Italy To Use Wooden Huts As Short-Term Housing For Quake Survivors. ( BBC)
Some 6,500 Migrants Rescued At Sea By Italy. ( AFP)
Report: Foreign Hackers Got Into State Election Systems. ( Yahoo)
1 Dead After Bomb Hits Chinese Embassy Gates In Kyrgystan. ( Time)
Cattle Rustling In New Zealand: 500 Cows Inexplicably Stolen. ( Guardian)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.