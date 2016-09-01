Top Stories: Trump's Mexico Visit; Zika Research Funding
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Mexico's President Takes Heat For Trump's Visit.
-- POLL: Most Americans Want Congress To Make Zika Funding A High Priority.
And here are more early headlines:
Watches Posted For Tropical Storm Hermine.( NHC)
Venezuela, Brazil Pull Ambassadors After Brazilian Impeachment. ( AFP)
Italy Names Reconstruction Czar For Quake Rebuilding. ( Boston Herald)
Thousands Gather In Caracas To Protest Venezuelan President. ( Reuters)
Possible Zika Cluster Identified In Singapore. ( Wall Street Journal)
4 U.S. Agriculture Department Offices Reopen After Threat. ( Herald-Mail Media)
U.N. Says Sioux Tribe Must Have Voice In Pipeline Project. ( AP)
AAA Says Retail Prices For Gas Increase Ahead Of Labor Day. ( UPI)
New Australian Note Has Raised Bumps To Aid Visually Impaired. ( ABC Online)
