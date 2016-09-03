© 2020 WFAE
LOLO: Songs From A Life Reinvented

By NPR Staff
Published September 3, 2016 at 8:50 AM EDT
LOLO is the American singer, songwriter and actress Lauren Pritchard.
We can't print the full name of LOLO's new album, In Loving Memory of When I Gave a S***. But the woman born Lauren Pritchard wants you to know that she does still care –- about some things.

"The meaning of the title is, I grew up in a really small town in Tennessee, and it's sort of the buckle of the Bible Belt," she says. "And I always tried to be a good, sweet little Southern girl, but I wasn't. I wasted a lot of energy trying to be what other people wanted me to be, and I can't be anyone but myself now."

Pritchard's self-reinvention happened early: She relocated to Los Angeles as a teenager, and was just out of high school when she joined the original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening. In Loving Memory is her latest release as LOLO, and she joined NPR's Scott Simon to talk about it. Hear more at the audio link.

Weekend Edition Saturday
