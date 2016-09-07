Top Stories: Obama In Laos; Trial For Oregon Wildlife Refuge Defendants
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Obama's Latest Stop In Laos Focuses On Younger Demographic.
-- Trial Opens For Occupiers Of Oregon Wildlife Refuge.
And here are more early headlines:
Syria Accused Of Dropping Chlorine Gas On Civilians. ( BBC)
Hurricane Newton Makes Second Mexican Landfall.( NHC)
Miami Starts Spraying Pesticides To Stop Mosquitoes With Zika. ( CBS)
Mexican Lawmaker Suggests Annulling Treaties With U.S. If Trump Wins. ( Washington Post)
U.N. Says 28 Million Children Globally Displaced By Fighting. ( UNICEF)
Some Work To Stop On Oil Pipeline On Sioux Reservation. ( AP)
U.S. Astronaut, 2 Cosmonauts Return From Space Station. ( VOA)
Sony, Apple To Debut New Gaming Platform, Phone. ( CNET)
Some Humpback Whales Removed From Endangered List. ( Orange County Register)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.