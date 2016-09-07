Top Stories: Obama In Laos; Trial For Oregon Wildlife Refuge Defendants

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama's Latest Stop In Laos Focuses On Younger Demographic.

-- Trial Opens For Occupiers Of Oregon Wildlife Refuge.

And here are more early headlines:

Syria Accused Of Dropping Chlorine Gas On Civilians. ( BBC)

Hurricane Newton Makes Second Mexican Landfall.( NHC)

Miami Starts Spraying Pesticides To Stop Mosquitoes With Zika. ( CBS)

Mexican Lawmaker Suggests Annulling Treaties With U.S. If Trump Wins. ( Washington Post)

U.N. Says 28 Million Children Globally Displaced By Fighting. ( UNICEF)

Some Work To Stop On Oil Pipeline On Sioux Reservation. ( AP)

U.S. Astronaut, 2 Cosmonauts Return From Space Station. ( VOA)

Sony, Apple To Debut New Gaming Platform, Phone. ( CNET)

Some Humpback Whales Removed From Endangered List. ( Orange County Register)

