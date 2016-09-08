A Closer Look At Matt Lauer's Presidential Forum Performance

Last night’s prime-time presidential forum was the first time Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were set to speak on the same stage. But talk afterward focused more on the shortcomings of the forum’s host, the “Today” show’s Matt Lauer.

NPR’s David Folkenflik examines what Lauer did and didn’t do last night, and how the moderators of the upcoming debates can take tips from his performance.

David Folkenflik, NPR’s media correspondent. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

