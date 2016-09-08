Top Stories: NASA Mission Poised For Launch; Yosemite Park To Expand
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Yosemite National Park Grows Toward West In Largest Expansion Since 1949.
-- NASA Mission To Retrieve Ancient Asteroid Dust Is Ready For Launch.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama, Duterte Hold Brief Meeting After Duterte Insult. ( BBC)
Taliban Reportedly Enters Another Afghan Provincial Capital. ( AP)
French Police Interview 2nd Couple Over Suspicious Car In Paris. ( France24)
Israel Strikes Syria After Projectile Lands In Golan Heights. ( Times of Israel)
Southern Arizona, New Mexico Dry Out After Tropical Storm. ( AccuWeather)
Report: Swimmer Lochte Suspended Over False Rio Robbery Report. ( USA Today)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.