Top Stories: North Korean Nuclear Test; FAA Samsung Smartphone Warning
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- North Korea Conducts Fifth Nuclear Test.
-- After Cable Cars Got Stuck In The Alps, Dozens Spent Night Suspended In Midair.
-- Tray Tables Stowed, Seat Backs Upright - And Galaxy Note 7s Off, Please.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump Slams U.S. Policy On Russian Backed TV Network. ( Wall Street Journal)
Deaths Reported In Spanish Train Derailment.( Telegraph)
Controversial Pesticide To Be Used In Florida To Fight Zika. ( WSVN)
North Dakota National Guard Activated Ahead Of Pipeline Ruling. ( Reuters)
Marine Corps Investigating Hazing, Suicide Of Recruit. ( The State)
Relief Agencies Warn Nigeria Faces Famine Due To Boko Haram. ( AP)
Kansas Man Robs Bank To Go To Jail And Avoid Wife. ( Washington Post)
