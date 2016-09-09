Top Stories: North Korean Nuclear Test; FAA Samsung Smartphone Warning

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea Conducts Fifth Nuclear Test.

-- After Cable Cars Got Stuck In The Alps, Dozens Spent Night Suspended In Midair.

-- Tray Tables Stowed, Seat Backs Upright - And Galaxy Note 7s Off, Please.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Slams U.S. Policy On Russian Backed TV Network. ( Wall Street Journal)

Deaths Reported In Spanish Train Derailment.( Telegraph)

Controversial Pesticide To Be Used In Florida To Fight Zika. ( WSVN)

North Dakota National Guard Activated Ahead Of Pipeline Ruling. ( Reuters)

Marine Corps Investigating Hazing, Suicide Of Recruit. ( The State)

Relief Agencies Warn Nigeria Faces Famine Due To Boko Haram. ( AP)

Kansas Man Robs Bank To Go To Jail And Avoid Wife. ( Washington Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.