Bill Clinton To Take Hillary Clinton's Place At Upcoming Campaign Events

Former President Bill Clinton will take his wife's place at several campaign events in the next couple of days. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has been recovering from pneumonia at home after abruptly leaving a Sept. 11 commemoration ceremony in New York on Sunday, where her campaign said she became overheated and dehydrated.

Hillary Clinton was due to appear at fundraisers in California on Tuesday and make an appearance for a campaign event near Las Vegas on Wednesday, where her husband will now go instead.

Clinton did tweet a message while at home in Chappaqua, N.Y., expressing her desire to return to campaigning quickly.

Like anyone who’s ever been home sick from work, I’m just anxious to get back out there. See you on the trail soon. -H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2016

Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper in the evening, Clinton said she was feeling "so much better."

"I should have gotten some rest sooner," Clinton said.

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, told CBS that the same thing had happened to her on "more than one occasion, over the last many, many, many years."

Cooper asked Clinton how many times she had felt faint when she was dehydrated in the past five years. Clinton said she could only recall two occasions.

"It is something that has occurred a few times over the course of my life," she said. "I'm aware of it and can usually avoid it."

Clinton will release more information about her medical condition in the next couple of days, her campaign says. Campaign spokesman Brian Fallon said the release is being done "to further put to rest any lingering concerns" about the Democratic nominee's health.

Clinton's physician released a statement revealing that the candidate was diagnosed with pneumonia last Friday. Fallon said he "can attest" that there is "no other undisclosed condition. The pneumonia is the extent of it."

Clinton, 68, has twice been diagnosed with blood clots in her legs. In 2012, a clot was discovered in her brain while she was undergoing treatment for a concussion.

The campaign has come under criticism for its handling of Sunday's episode and a lack of transparency regarding Clinton's health. Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri acknowledged on Twitter that "we could have done better yesterday, but it is a fact that the public knows more about HRC than any nominee in history."

Republican Donald Trump, 70, disclosed Monday that he underwent a physical last week and that he'll be releasing the results "when the numbers come in."

