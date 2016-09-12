© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stocks Calm After Big Drop Friday Amid Rate Hike Talk

Published September 12, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
Eric Rosengren, left, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, talks with Ady Barkan, campaign director for Fed Up, before the opening night reception at the annual invitation-only conference of central bankers from around the world. (Brennan Linsley/AP)
Eric Rosengren, left, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, talks with Ady Barkan, campaign director for Fed Up, before the opening night reception at the annual invitation-only conference of central bankers from around the world. (Brennan Linsley/AP)

Stock markets in the U.S. were steady this morning, after closing at their lowest level since July on Friday.

The drop came after comments from Eric Rosengren, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston president, raising the expectations for a rate hike from the Federal Reserve later this year.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Jill Schlesinger about what is rattling investors.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money.” She tweets @jillonmoney.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.