Stocks Calm After Big Drop Friday Amid Rate Hike Talk

Stock markets in the U.S. were steady this morning, after closing at their lowest level since July on Friday.

The drop came after comments from Eric Rosengren, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston president, raising the expectations for a rate hike from the Federal Reserve later this year.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Jill Schlesinger about what is rattling investors.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money.” She tweets @jillonmoney.

