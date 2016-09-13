© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Do You Anesthetize A Goldfish?

Published September 13, 2016 at 7:34 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, with a story that answers the burning question how do you anesthetize a goldfish? Emma Marsh of Brisbane, Australia, noticed her fish Conquer choking on a pebble in his tank. She rushed to the vet, who dripped anesthetic into the fish's water and then pried the pebble out of Conquer's throat. The emergency visit cost nearly $400, which The Independent newspaper calculated made the gold fish ounce for ounce worth its weight in gold. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition