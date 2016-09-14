© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Paralympic Runners Beat Olympic Winner's Time In 1,500-Meter Race

Published September 14, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
Brazilian Paralympian Odair Santos competes in Men's 1500 meter track race at the Olympic Stadium on Sept. 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images)
Brazilian Paralympian Odair Santos competes in Men's 1500 meter track race at the Olympic Stadium on Sept. 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images)

The top four Paralympic runners competing in the 1,500-meter final on Sunday beat the final time posted by Olympic gold medalist Matt Centrowitz Jr. at the Rio Games less than a month ago. The visually impaired runners did not use assisted technologies or guides.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Erin Strout of Runner’s World magazine about the record-breaking runners, and other standout Paralympic performances.

Here’s the full schedule of athletics events at the Paralympic Games.

[Youtube]

Guest

Erin Strout, editor at Runner’s World. She tweets  @ErinStrout.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.