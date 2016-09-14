Top Stories: Agribusiness Giants To Merge; Chelsea Manning Ends Hunger Strike
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Chemical Giant Bayer Agrees To Buy Monsanto For $66 Billion.
-- Chelsea Manning Ends Hunger Strike: Army Agrees To Gender-Affirming Surgery.
And here are more early headlines:
In Speech, E.U. President Reflects On Bloc's Future After Brexit. ( Reuters)
Syrian Truce Holding, Attention Now On Relief Deliveries. ( CNN)
Bernie Sanders Joins Oil Pipeline Protest. ( The Hill)
Federal Trial Of Oregon Refuge Occupation Opens. ( KOPB)
Myanmar Leader Suu Kyi In Washington To Meet Obama. ( VOA)
Tropical Storm Julia Hitting Florida, Georgia. ( NHC)
Missouri Lawmakers To Hold Override Votes On Guns, Voter ID. ( MissouriNet)
New Librarian Of Congress To Be Sworn In. ( Baltimore Sun)
