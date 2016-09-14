Top Stories: Agribusiness Giants To Merge; Chelsea Manning Ends Hunger Strike

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Chemical Giant Bayer Agrees To Buy Monsanto For $66 Billion.

-- Chelsea Manning Ends Hunger Strike: Army Agrees To Gender-Affirming Surgery.

And here are more early headlines:

In Speech, E.U. President Reflects On Bloc's Future After Brexit. ( Reuters)

Syrian Truce Holding, Attention Now On Relief Deliveries. ( CNN)

Bernie Sanders Joins Oil Pipeline Protest. ( The Hill)

Federal Trial Of Oregon Refuge Occupation Opens. ( KOPB)

Myanmar Leader Suu Kyi In Washington To Meet Obama. ( VOA)

Tropical Storm Julia Hitting Florida, Georgia. ( NHC)

Missouri Lawmakers To Hold Override Votes On Guns, Voter ID. ( MissouriNet)

New Librarian Of Congress To Be Sworn In. ( Baltimore Sun)

