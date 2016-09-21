© 2020 WFAE
16 Years And Counting: One Woman's Obsession To Crack A Code

Published September 21, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
Elonka Dunin stands next to Kryptos in 2002, when she was allowed access to CIA's headquarters in Langley. (Courtesy of Elonka Dunin)
Elonka Dunin stands next to Kryptos in 2002, when she was allowed access to CIA's headquarters in Langley. (Courtesy of Elonka Dunin)

A sculpture with a secret message at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, has stumped amateur code breakers for a quarter-century.

Elonka Dunin, a software developer from Nashville, Tennessee, has spent the better part of two decades trying to unravel the mystery of Kryptos.

Tony Youngblood from Here & Now contributor Nashville Public Radio has her story.

Tony Youngblood, reporter for Nashville Public Radio.

