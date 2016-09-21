Hollywood Mega Couple 'Brangelina' To Divorce

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt fell for each other on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MR. AND MRS. SMITH")

BRAD PITT: I love my wife. But there are times...

ANGELINA JOLIE: There's this huge space between us.

GREENE: That scene feels too real now. The Hollywood mega couple filed for divorce. Stephen Thompson from our Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast says be sensitive.

STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: And I don't mean to say, like, don't gossip to your co-workers. All I'm saying is Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children, and this is going to affect their lives going forward.

