Top Stories: Charlotte Police Shooting; Latest On Rahami Investigation
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- After Police Shooting, Protesters In Charlotte, N.C. Shut Down Interstate.
-- DOJ Unseals Criminal Complaint Against Ahmad Khan Rahami.
And here are more early headlines:
U.S. Again Flies Bombers Over South Korea In Show Of Force. ( Stars and Stripes)
Knife Wielding Man Shot Before Entering Israeli Embassy In Turkey. ( BBC)
U.N. Holding Meeting On Drug Resistant Illness. ( Washington Post)
Rome Mayor Ready To Withdraw 2024 Olympic Bid.( Reuters)
21 States Sue U.S. Over Overtime Rules. ( Dallas Morning News)
CEO Of Company That Makes EpiPen To Testify To Lawmakers. ( AP)
Kansas Officials Back In Court Over Voter ID Law. ( KMUW)
Alabama Gas Pipeline Set To Reopen Today, South Has Gas Shortage. ( UPI)
"L.A. Confidential" Director, Curtis Hanson, Dies. ( Variety)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.