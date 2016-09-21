Top Stories: Charlotte Police Shooting; Latest On Rahami Investigation

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Police Shooting, Protesters In Charlotte, N.C. Shut Down Interstate.

-- DOJ Unseals Criminal Complaint Against Ahmad Khan Rahami.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Again Flies Bombers Over South Korea In Show Of Force. ( Stars and Stripes)

Knife Wielding Man Shot Before Entering Israeli Embassy In Turkey. ( BBC)

U.N. Holding Meeting On Drug Resistant Illness. ( Washington Post)

Rome Mayor Ready To Withdraw 2024 Olympic Bid.( Reuters)

21 States Sue U.S. Over Overtime Rules. ( Dallas Morning News)

CEO Of Company That Makes EpiPen To Testify To Lawmakers. ( AP)

Kansas Officials Back In Court Over Voter ID Law. ( KMUW)

Alabama Gas Pipeline Set To Reopen Today, South Has Gas Shortage. ( UPI)

"L.A. Confidential" Director, Curtis Hanson, Dies. ( Variety)

