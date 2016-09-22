© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hotel Provides Framed Photos Of Jeff Goldblum For Fan's Stay

Published September 22, 2016 at 6:56 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Actor Jeff Goldblum played Dr. Ian Malcolm in "Jurassic Park."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "JURASSIC PARK")

JEFF GOLDBLUM: (As Dr. Ian Malcolm) I'm always on the lookout for a future ex-Mrs. Malcolm.

GREENE: Well, Jeff, you have an admirer. Seth Freedland was making a hotel reservation. The hotel said, anything we can do to make your stay better? Seth said well, my girlfriend would love some framed photos of Jeff Goldblum in the room. The hotel did it.

Jeff, how about that one of you shirtless by the bed?

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "JURASSIC PARK")

GOLDBLUM: (Laughing, as Dr. Ian Malcolm).

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition