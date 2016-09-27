© 2020 WFAE
LA Rams Fan Trapped In Port-A-Potty

Published September 27, 2016 at 7:37 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, football rivalries can get a little messy. After a game, an LA Rams fan was using a port-a-potty. A Seattle Seahawks fan tipped over the port-a-potty - mean. But watch the Instagram video. In a moment of sports unity, a kinder Seahawks fan walks over and opens the door of the horizontal port-a-potty. Wouldn't call it friendly - he didn't wait for the guy to climb out, just walked away with a look of you idiot. Rams won, but the Seahawks are doing OK. Their season is not in the toilet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition