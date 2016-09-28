It's A Girl! Philadelphia Zoo Finally Determines Baby Gorilla's Gender

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. It took a month to determine the gender of a baby gorilla. The animal was born at the Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo works with the Democratic Republic of Congo to rehabilitate gorillas who lost their families to poachers. So the gorilla mom was a little alone in the world, and maybe that's the reason it was so hard to determine gender when her baby was born. She held that baby gorilla so closely for weeks that zookeepers could not get a look at it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.