Uber Brings Its Food Delivery Service To More Cities Around The World

Published September 30, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
A delivery man brings ordered food during a press conference of UberEats, which opens in Tokyo on Thursday, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Uber is expanding its food delivery service, UberEats, planning to expand to at least 22 more countries in the next few months.

The delivery service launched in London and a few U.S. cities in the spring and summer, and this week began operating in Amsterdam, Dubai, Johannesburg and Tokyo. UberEats plans to be up and running in Stockholm, Jakarta, Bangkok and other cities within months.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Eric Auchard, Reuters’s chief technology correspondent for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, about why Uber is getting into the food delivery business.

Eric Auchard, Europe, Middle East and Africa chief technology correspondent for Reuters. He tweets  @auchard.

