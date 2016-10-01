Fresh Air Weekend: The Handsome Family; 'Westworld', Peter Berg's 'Deepwater Horizon'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

For The Handsome Family, Music Is A Safe Place To Express 'Terrifying Things':Married couple Rennie and Brett Sparks have been writing songs together for 21 years. Their latest album, Unseen, is based on their experiences living in the Southwest.

Old West Gunslinging Meets Futuristic Androids In HBO's 'Westworld': HBO's latest series is a high-tech theme park, whose visitors get to live out their wildest dreams of being in the Old West. Critic John Powers calls Westworld an "unexpectedly resonant show."

'Deepwater Horizon' Director On The BP Oil Spill And The 'Addictive Dance' For Fuel: Peter Berg discusses his new film, which recreates the final hours of the oil rig that exploded and sank, causing the BP oil spill. Eleven rig workers died trying to prevent the disaster.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

