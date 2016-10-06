Top Stories: Hurricane Matthew; Unemployment Report Tomorrow

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Millions Of Coastal Residents Warned To Flee Inland As Hurricane Nears Florida.

-- Friday's Jobs Reports Could Help Shape Election Outlook.

-- These Are The 2016 National Book Award Finalists.

-- 'Hanoi Hanna', Whose Broadcasts Taunted And Entertained American GIs, Dies.

And here are more early headlines:

Paris Climate Accord To Take Effect After Over 190 Nations Ratify It. ( Time)

Iraq, Enraged At Turkish Incursions, Seeks U.N. Session. ( Reuters)

Officials To Discuss Minnesota Mall Stabbing Investigation. ( AP)

Chinese Man Sentenced For Trying To Steal Secrets From Ag Firms. ( Des Moines Register)

Duke Energy Taking Coal Ash Out Of N.C. Power Plant Pits. ( Winston-Salem Journal)

Leader And Ex-Leader Meet To Save Colombian Peace Deal. ( AFP)

MLB's American League Playoff Series Start Tonight. ( AP)

