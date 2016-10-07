© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Hurricane Updates; Colombia's President Wins Nobel Peace Prize

By Korva Coleman
Published October 7, 2016 at 9:25 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Creates 156,000 Jobs In September, Lower Than Predicted.

-- Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Awarded The Nobel Peace Prize.

-- Hurricane Edges Along Florida Shoreline; Warnings Of 'Devastating Impacts'.

And here are more early headlines:

British Currency Drops In 'Flash Crash' Before Recovering. ( CNBC)

Philippines Starts To Reject U.S. Military Assistance. ( Wall Street Journal)

Malaysia ID's Debris From Missing Passenger Jet. ( USA Today)

Turkey Detains More Police In Connection With Failed Coup. ( Reuters)

Satellite Images Show Activity At North Korean Nuclear Sites. ( AFP)

Venezuelan Doctors Warn Of Growing Diptheria Cases. ( Reuters)

Colorado Woman Swims 82 Miles In Lake Powell At Ariz., Utah Border. ( AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
