Republicans Call For Donald Trump To Drop Out; Trump Says He Won't Quit

Reaction to the video of Donald Trump using explicit language and apparently describing himself forcing himself on women continues to roll in. And it is not good for the GOP nominee. Prominent Republicans are calling on him to drop out and elected officials are running from him and fast. .

The candidate isn't backing down, telling the Washington Post's Robert Costa in an interview today, "I'd never withdraw. I've never withdrawn in my life."

The Post reports, Trump called from his home in Trump Tower and said, "No, I'm not quitting this race. I have tremendous support."

Certainly has been an interesting 24 hours! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2016

Trump also tweeted, seemingly downplaying the firestorm that has consumed his campaign.

Just to give a sense of how bad things have gotten in the past 24 hours, he's lost Hugh Hewitt.

For the benefit of the country, the party and his family, and for his own good, @realDonaldTrump should withdraw. More and worse oppo coming — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 8, 2016

The conservative talk show host had been a strong supporter of Trump arguing Republicans must back him to get a conservative justice on the Supreme Court.

Carly Fiorina, who lost to Trump in the GOP primary, called for him to step aside and for the Republican Party to run vice president nominee Mike Pence in his place.

Add senators Mike Lee (R-UT) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ), neither of whom endorsed Trump, to the growing list of prominent and elected republicans to get out.

But, this would be significantly easier said than done according to a leading Republican election lawyer.

"People in the GOP are understandably nervous. People are looking for an escape," Ben Ginsberg told NPR. "The rules don't provide a ready-made escape. Nor do ballot rules, nor the electoral college. While people are looking for an out, this die was cast in Cleveland."

Ginsberg, who is a partner at the Jones Day law firm, spoke with the NPR Politics Podcast.

"The RNC rules allow for replacement of a candidate on death or declining the nomination, but no provision for replacing," said Ginsberg. "At this stage, Donald Trump would have to resign. There's no way to stage a coup."

If Trump were to resign, Ginsberg says, the GOP would have to go through a complicated process to nominate a new candidate.

"Under the rules, if there is a vacancy, it doesn't go to the VP candidate. It's a matter of rules. It can be anyone. Part of what the RNC would have to do is figure out the nomination rules to see who would be eligible. It's an all-bets-are-off scenario. There might be a political consensus for Mike Pence, but it is not mandated by the rules," he said.

But it is four weeks from election day. And the idea of a drawn out fight over the top ticket is almost politically unfathomable.

Elected republicans aren't waiting. They are now running away from their party's nominee. Senator Kelly Ayotte who is in a tough race for re-election and never endorsed Trump, now says she won't vote for him either.

I will not vote for Donald Trump. Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/F8zajgDZpg — Kelly Ayotte (@KellyAyotte) October 8, 2016

Congresswoman Martha Roby in deep red Alabama says she can't support him either.

The reason is simple, as seasoned political analyst Stuart Rothenberg put it on Twitter, "This certainly raises the possibility of a down-ballot bloodbath for Republicans."

Trump was initially supposed to attend a rally today in Wisconsin with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Then after the video release, it was announced that Pence would attend in Trump's place. Now the Trump campaign confirms Pence won't be attending the rally either.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), a member of the GOP's leadership, tweeted that Trump should drop out immediately.

For elected Republicans, it is rapidly becoming clear that merely rejecting Trump's remarks isn't enough. Every one of them can expect to be asked whether they are withdrawing their endorsements and whether they will even vote for their party's nominee.

Republicans Calling For Trump To Step Aside

Sen. John Thune (South Dakota): Third highest ranking Republican in the Senate, previously said he would support the nominee

Sen. Mark Kirk (Illinois): Ran campaign ads distancing himself from Trump

Sen. Deb Fischer (Nebraska): Withdrew previous endorsement

Sen. Mike Crapo (Idaho): Withdrew previous endorsement

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia): Said the "appropriate next step may be for him to reexamine his candidacy;" Withdrew previous endorsement

Sen. Dan Sullivan (Alaska): Withdrew previous endorsement

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska): Tweeted that Trump has "forfeited the right to be our party's nominee," Did not endorse Trump previously

Sen. Cory Gardner (Colorado): Withdrew previous endorsement

Sen. Jeff Flake (Arizona): Did not endorse Trump previously

Rep. Martha Roby (Alabama): Withdrew previous endorsement

Rep. Bradley Byrne (Alabama): Withdrew previous endorsement

Sen. Mike Lee (Utah): Did not endorse Trump previously

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (Utah): Withdrew previous endorsement

Rep. Mia Love (Utah): Did not endorse Trump previously

Rep. Chris Stewart (Utah): Withdrew previous endorsement

Rep. Charlie Dent (Pennsylvania): Previously said he is not voting for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in the general election

Rep. Ann Wagner (Missouri): Withdrew previous endorsement

Rep. Rodney Davis (Illinois): Withdrew previous endorsement

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (New Jersey): Said he will write in Mike Pence

Rep Scott Garrett (New Jersey): Withdrew previous endorsement

Joe Heck, Senate Candidate (Nevada): Is running for Democratic Minority Leader Harry Reid's seat

Darryl Glenn, Senate Candidate (Colorado): Withdrew previous support

Condoleeza Rice, former secretary of state: Wrote that as a Republican, she hopes "to support someone who has the dignity and stature to run for the highest office in the greatest democracy on earth."

