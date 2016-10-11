© 2020 WFAE
Appeals Court Orders Restructuring Of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

By Yuki Noguchi
Published October 11, 2016 at 4:29 PM EDT

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau must be restructured because its current setup is unconstitutional. The court said the CFPB's director is not sufficiently answerable to the president. The decision will not force a shutdown of the agency but will require an immediate restructuring.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: October 12, 2016 at 12:00 AM EDT
We incorrectly identify the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit as the D.C. Court of Appeals, which is a different court that covers local matters.
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Business Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, DC. Since joining NPR in 2008, she's covered a range of business and economic news, with a special focus on the workplace — anything that affects how and why we work. In recent years she has covered the rise of the contract workforce, the #MeToo movement, the Great Recession, and the subprime housing crisis. In 2011, she covered the earthquake and tsunami in her parents' native Japan. Her coverage of the impact of opioids on workers and their families won a 2019 Gracie Award and received First Place and Best In Show in the radio category from the National Headliner Awards. She also loves featuring offbeat topics, and has eaten insects in service of journalism.
