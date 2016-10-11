Red Sweater Guy Is A Hit At Second Presidential Debate

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Ken Bone, the bespectacled, mustachioed and portly gentleman who appeared at Sunday's presidential town hall debate as an undecided voter, came out decidedly a hero to many on the internet. Bone, whose earnest concern about energy policy stood out during the contentious debate, got viewers immediately seizing on his red sweater. After he revealed the label on TV, there was a run on that red cable knit hit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.