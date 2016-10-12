Britain's Pound Hits Historic Lows

The British pound hit a historic low Tuesday, touching a worth of $1.20, down from $1.55 last year.

The drop was brought on by continuing fears about Britain’s impending exit from the European Union.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Sebastian Payne of the Financial Times about the drop, and the latest in the Brexit negotiations.

Guest

Sebastian Payne, digital comment editor for the Financial Times. He tweets @SebastianEPayne.

