District Profile: A Republican Rebukes Trump In Texas's 23rd

One of the Republicans who is calling on Donald Trump to abandon his presidential bid is Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican who represents Texas’s 23rd congressional district. Hurd is also facing a tough race for re-election against Democrat Pete Gallego.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Aaron Schrank of Texas Public Radio about the race.

Guest

Aaron Schrank, reporter for Texas Public Radio. He tweets @aaronschrank.

