Magpie Swoops Down On Newlyweds In Australia

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a new wedding tradition. It's said to be good luck for the bride to cry or to wear orange blossoms. Maybe it's also good luck to be attacked by birds. Australian photographer Karen Parr posted photos. She was taking shots of a happy couple on a bridge, when they were repeatedly dive-bombed by magpies. They married all the same, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, in moments of quiet, and moments of attacks by birds. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.