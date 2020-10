Top Stories: Flooding Cleanup In S.C.; Arkansas Tries To Blow Up A Bridge

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- S.C. Residents Begin Cleanup In Hurricane Flooded Areas.

-- WATCH: Arkansas Tries To Blow Up Bridge, Bridge Doesn't Cooperate.

-- At Sacramento Kings Game, Singer Of National Anthem Takes A Knee.

And here are more early headlines:

Clinton Campaign Chair Alleges Trump Coordinating With Russia. ( USA Today)

At Least 4 Myanmar Soldiers Killed In Clash With Rebels. ( Reuters)

Lawyers For Surviving Paris Bombing Suspect Quit Case. ( BBC)

UN To Vaccinate 41 Million African Children Against Polio. ( UN News Centre)

Temporary Blackout In Tokyo Affects 350,000. ( Japan Times)

New Philippines President To Visit China, Criticizes U.S. ( AFP)

Alaskans Ask Tourists To Leave Walruses Alone. ( AP)

