Fertilizer Helps To Grow Legal Pot Frenzy

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. They say during California's gold rush, it was the merchants, not the miners, who made out by selling gear to eager prospectors, like Levi Strauss and his jeans. Well, it turns out that in the legal pot frenzy of the 21st century, the modern-day Levi's is Miracle-Gro. Scots, which produces the fertilizer, now has a line of special gear to help grow pot indoors, and the line has sent the company's stock soaring to new heights. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.