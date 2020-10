Top Stories: Dylan Wins Nobel Literature Prize; Thai King Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bob Dylan, Titan Of American Music, Wins 2016 Nobel Prize In Literature.

-- Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, World's Longest-Reigning Monarch, Has Died.

-- U.S. Carries Out Strikes Against Yemen's Rebels.

-- Wells Fargo, Samsung And Volkswagen: Can A Good Name Be Restored?

And here are more early headlines:

Eastern North Carolina Still Faces Danger From Flooding. ( AP)

Category 4 Hurricane Nicole Aims At Bermuda. ()

Kerry, Lavrov To Meet Over Syrian War. ( Reuters)

Duke Energy Says Ash Pond Wall Breached In N.C. Following Rain. ( Charlotte Observer)

Two Boston Police Shot And Badly Wounded, Suspect Dead. ( Boston Herald)

Deadly Violence In Myanmar Between Troops And Minorities. ( Deutsche Welle)

U.N. Poised To Name Former Portuguese P.M. As Secretary General. ( UN News Centre)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.