Fresh Air Weekend: Gaby Hoffmann; Lucy Dacus' 'No Burden'; Jonathan Safran Foer

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'I Never Set Out To Be An Actor,' Says 'Transparent' Star Gaby Hoffmann:Hoffmann grew up in the Chelsea Hotel with her mother, an actress in Andy Warhol's Factory. Gaby appeared in Field of Dreamsand other films as child, but says she saw acting as "a means to an end."

Lucy Dacus' 'No Burden' Features Strong Music About Weak Moments: Dacus mixes plainspoken language with rock-music instrumentation on her debut album. Critic Ken Tucker says the singer-songwriter's vulnerability goes against the grain of much current pop music.

Jonathan Safran Foer On Marriage, Religion And Universal Balances: Safran Foer's new novel, Here I Am, is told from the points of view of different members of a Jewish family. He says it's about things falling apart — but also about "people trying to mend things."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

'I Never Set Out To Be An Actor,' Says 'Transparent' Star Gaby Hoffmann

Lucy Dacus' 'No Burden' Features Strong Music About Weak Moments

Jonathan Safran Foer On Marriage, Religion And Universal Balances

Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.