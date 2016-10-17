© 2020 WFAE
Luke Perry Makes The Cover Of AARP

Published October 17, 2016 at 6:56 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Luke Perry may forever be a teenager in many minds - a student at West Beverly Hills High. But the bad boy of "Beverly Hills, 90210" turned 50 last week. And to celebrate and to make us all feel a little bit older, AARP magazine made him the cover of its latest issue, declaring welcome to the 902-5-oh. If the cover was good enough for Bob Dylan last year, it's good enough for Luke Perry, aka Dylan, this year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

