Top Stories: Candidates Differ On Energy Policy; Probe Gets Close To Mars

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- On Energy And Climate Change, Clinton And Trump Differ Sharply.

-- European Space Agency Probe Approaches Surface Of Mars.

And here are more early headlines:

Iraqi Offensive Against Mosul Proceeds Slowly. ( AP)

2 Chinese Astronauts Launch Into Space. ( New York Times)

European Probe Prepares To Land On Mars. ( Space.com)

Private Space Launch To ISS Is Delayed Until Monday. ( Spaceflight.com)

More Rain In U.S. Northwest Today After 2 Storms Strike. ( AccuWeather)

Hoboken Rail Service Set To Fully Reopen After Crash. ( Wall Street Journal)

Thousands March In Paris Against Same Sex Marriage. ( Reuters)

2 Arrested In L.A. Shooting That Killed 3, Injured 12. ( KPCC)

3 Charged In Shooting Death Of Olympic Sprinter's Teen Daughter. ( Lexington Herald Leader)

Japanese Panel Examines Possible Abdication For Emperor. ( Telegraph)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.