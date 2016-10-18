© 2020 WFAE
On Twitter, Africans Mock U.S. Elections, Joking Of Sanctions

By Greg Myre
Published October 18, 2016 at 2:42 PM EDT

The United States often chastises African countries about elections that are less than free and fair — occasionally slapping on sanctions and other punitive measures. But with Donald Trump claiming the U.S. vote could be rigged, Africans are taking to social media to turn the tables.

"Of course there is large scale voter fraud happening on and before election day," Trump tweeted on Monday, while offering no evidence. President Obama responded Tuesday, telling Trump to " stop whining."

Africans, predominantly from Nigeria, have gleefully jumped in on social media, telling Americans to get their electoral house in order or face the consequences.

Here's a sampling of satirical tweets using the hashtag #Nov8AfricanEdition:

Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
