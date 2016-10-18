Unintentional Skydiving Trick Is Successful

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an unintentional skydiving trick. Shelby Palmer was performing a mid-air stunt over central Texas when one of his shoes came off - awkward since it was borrowed. Video posted by the Dallas Morning News shows the shoe tumbling away from Palmer. He altered his rate of descent to chase it. It bounced off his chest. He caught it and put it on while still in the air. Think about that the next time you're balancing your coffee in the car. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.